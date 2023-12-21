“He has an aggressive style” – Nong-O in awe of Nico Carrillo’s fighting approach

Former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama is impressed with Nico Carrillo’s aggressive style inside the Circle.

This Friday, December 22, the Thai superstar makes his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a highly anticipated showdown against the rising Scottish contender at ONE Friday Fights 46. The Evolve MMA athlete will be looking to bounce back following a devastating first-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty in April.

Discussing his opponent's high-octane style of fighting during a recent interview with ONE Championship, the ex-bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder said:

“I think he has an aggressive style. Foreigner fighters are not shy to trade with each other.”

Before surrendering his title to ‘The General’ at ONE Fight Night 9, Nong-O scored 10 straight wins under the ONE Championship banner, including notable victories over Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, and Liam Harrison.

Nong-O has his work cut out for him against Scottish newcomer Nico Carrillo

‘The King of the North’ has proven himself to be more than capable of hanging with some seriously tough competition. In his first appearance with the promotion, Carrillo scored a solid third-round knockout against Furkan Karabag.

He followed that up with a delightfully dominant performance against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai. That victory secured his spot in the bantamweight top five. If he can earn his biggest win yet versus Nong-O inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Carrillo may very well secure an opportunity to challenge the division’s current king, Jonathan Haggerty.

Who will come out on top in one of the night's most intriguing and unpredictable matchups in Bangkok, Thailand?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.