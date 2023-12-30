"He ain't taking no dive like these other clowns" - Fans debate outcome of potential Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry showdown

It appears some fight fans don't see Jake Paul beating Mike Perry in a potential bare-knuckle boxing match.

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020. Since then, the former Disney star has racked up an impressive 8-1 record, with notable wins over MMA superstars like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. Earlier this month, Paul defeated Andre August via first-round KO.

Despite his unbeaten record against MMA veterans, combat sports fans don't give 'The Problem Child' much of a shot against Perry. 'Platinum' signed with the BKFC in October 2021, after his UFC contract expired, and soon became the face of the promotion. He has a perfect 4-0 record in the BKFC, with victories over high-profile opponents like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael 'Venom' Page.

In a recent Instagram post, @mmauncensored_ asked fans to predict a potential bare-knuckle fight between Paul and Perry. Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"@platinummikeperry ain't taking no dive like these other clowns on this fake fighting nonsense."

Another fan wrote:

"Don't bring Jake's gimmick fights to bare-knuckle."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mmauncensored_ on Instagram

Jake Paul teams up with USA Boxing for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jake Paul recently revealed that he will be partnering with the USA Boxing squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. The 26-year-old American will also travel with the team to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado and later to the Olympics in France.

'The Problem Child' has been brought on board to help cover the team's training and preparations on his social media channels to promote the sport and garner support for the squad. Additionally, the former Disney star will also guide the Olympic athletes on growing their own brands.

In a recent Instagram post, Jake Paul made the announcement and wrote:

"I'm honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in-ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it."

He continued:

"I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test... Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris."