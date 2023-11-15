“He is beating anyone in front of him” - Fans throw their dream opponents for two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty

Fans are interested in several different opponents for Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight.

Over the past eight months, Haggerty has separated himself as one of the best strikers in ONE Championship by becoming a two-sport world champion. ‘The General’ last fought on November 3, defeating Fabricio Andrade by second-round knockout to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty now has plenty of options for his next fight, as he can defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships moving forward.

ONE Championship recently shared an Instagram video showing Haggerty’s impressive win against Andrade, followed by a clip of ‘The General’ pretending to sleep. The social media post was captioned with a question for fans:

“Just hits different 😎 Who should Jonathan Haggerty take on next? @jhaggerty_

Fans filled the comment section with various potential opponents for Haggerty’s next fight:

“Hiroki in Kickboxing. Nong-O, Superlek or Nico Carillo in Muaythai 😉”

“Demetrios Johnson please It will be the fight of the century”

“Nong-O still deserves a rematch, time for Haggerty to defend his title from whom he got it”

“I am always down to watch the General and the Iron Man!!!”

“atm he is beating anyone in front of him 😬”

“Felipe Lobo 🔥👊👍 @felipe_lobo_mt”

Instagram comments

One fan even went as far as to suggest Jonathan Haggerty’s star power could lead to a hypothetical fight against Jean-Claude Van Damme, a legendary actor who starred in the movie Bloodsport:

“John Claude van damme 🔥

Instagram comment

Jonathan Haggerty was always a highly-respected fighter, especially when he held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. With that said, Haggerty’s last two wins against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade have skyrocketed his marketability to make him an absolute superstar.

It’s unclear what’s next for ‘The General.’ Luckily, there are plenty of potential super-fights for the two-sport world champion.