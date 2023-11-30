“He can hit me and I can hit him” – Tawanchai admits ruleset might favor him, refuses to count out Superbon’s chances

Thai superstar and reigning ONE world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes he may hold a slight advantage over his next opponent, but in the end, both of them are capable of landing the knockout blow.

On December 22, Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title on the line at ONE Friday Fights 46 against arguably one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The pair of Thai icons will headline a loaded night of fights emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sharing his thoughts on the highly anticipated superfight during a recent interview with Antoine Pinto, Tawanchai suggested that the Muay Thai rule set may give him a slight advantage, but in the end, it’s all about who can hit who the hardest.

“Advantage? The rules maybe,” he said. “But we both are going to be wearing the exact same gloves, so he can hit me and I can hit him.”

A win over Superbon will bring Tawanchai one step closer to legendary status

Just 24 years old, Tawachai has plenty of years left to compete at the highest level, but when it’s all said and done and he lays down his gloves in the middle of the ring, he hopes to do so as an absolute legend in the sport.

“When I retire, I hope to be a legend too. I kind of want to. I want people to remember me after I retire. This is part of why I like it.”

A victory over Superbon will go a long way toward making that dream a reality, but leaving The Land of Smiles with his hand raised and his title intact will be much easier said than done.

Who do you see coming out on top when two of Thailand’s baddest men go toe-to-toe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on December 22.