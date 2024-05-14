“He can’t be sitting on that belt” - Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio will need to come out of the woodwork

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks wants to settle once for all an unfinished business with Filipino rival Joshua Pacio and is looking to take on 'The Passion' again at some point in the near future.

'The Monkey God' lost his world title to Pacio back on March 1 at ONE Championship's first live on-ground event in Qatar (ONE 166) after being disqualifed for executing an illegal spike in the opening round of their title rematch.

The move had the 31-year-old American fighter slamming the Lions Nation MMA standout head first to the canvas. It automatically earned him a DQ and the belt given to the aggrieved party.

Jarred Brooks has since cleared the air on what happened with Pacio, and he is now looking to battle the now-reigning champion in a trilogy fight.

In interview with MyKhel.com, Brooks shared his strong desire to run it back with Pacio, saying:

"I wish nothing but the best for Joshua. I'm sorry that happened to him at the end of the day. We're gonna have to run that back sometime, though. He's still the champ and he can't be sitting on that belt."

Jarred Brooks, however, has to wait some time as the Filipino standout is currently out indefinitely because of an ACL tear in his right knee.

The two first met in December 2022 in Manila, where the Indiana native seized the ONE strawweight MMA world title by unanimous decision.

Jarred Brooks determined to return as ONE strawweight MMA king

Jarred Brooks felt bad losing the ONE strawweight MMA world title by way of disqualification in his last fight, but he is determined to redeem himself and return as the divisional king.

In the same interview with MyKhel.com, 'The Monkey God' spoke about his mindset coming off the tough defeat he had at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

He highlighted:

"My mentality has not changed since that loss. My mind is like steel. I'm gonna be a rocket. I'm shooting myself to space in 2024."

The loss to Pacio was the second straight for Jarred Brooks after his failed bid to seize the ONE flyweight submission grappling belt from reigning champion Mikey Musumeci last August.