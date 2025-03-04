"He doesn't have a choice" - Fans weigh in after Magomed Ankalaev makes feelings known about potential rematch if he beats Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev's take on a potential rematch with Alex Pereira, if he beats 'Poatan' at UFC 313, has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While some admired Ankalaev's confidence, others slammed the Russian and backed the reigning champion.

Ankalaev has the opportunity to capture the light heavyweight title from Pereira and become the new champion in the main event of UFC 313, which will take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of their highly anticipated matchup, combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and shared Ankalaev's thoughts on a rematch with Pereira if he prevails this Saturday.

''I've never said no to rematches... if it comes to me, and I'm the one who decides whether he gets the opportunity for a rematch right away, of course I'll say yes."

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Acting like he’s won already. He’ll be lucky to leave the arena conscious''

Another one stated:

''There’s no way they DONT already have a rematch date in mind if Chama goes down''

Other fans wrote:

''Rooting for Pereira but I can’t even lie Ankalaev holding him flat on the mat for 10 total rounds would be pretty funny bc of the twitter meltdowns''

''Pereira needs to climb the LHW rankings as an unranked guy all the way to nr1 contender if he wants to fight for the belt again bc his previous run was rigged and fake''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ankalaev, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, has repeatedly targeted Pereira with scathing statements on social media and in interviews. Many expect him to be the Brazilian's toughest opponent yet.

Magomed Ankalaev declines Alex Pereira's request

Alex Pereira recently took to X and asked Magomed Ankalaev for a $200,000 charity bet before their title fight this weekend.

Ankalaev responded by saying he is not allowed to do such things because he is a devout Muslim. Furthermore, the Russian stated that he performs charitable work annually but doesn't make it public, writing:

''As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam, and also as a Muslim every year I have to give 2.5% of my wealth to charity this is one of the five pillars of Islam. Many kids around the world are in need and we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it''

