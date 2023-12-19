“He’d sort of quit” – Liam Harrison shocked that Prajanchai surrendered on his stool in first match with Joseph Lasiri

British combat sports legend Liam Harrison believes Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will be looking to make a statement after a lackluster performance against Joseph Lasiri over a year ago.

Since surrendering the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on his stool at ONE 157, the Thai contender has looked better than ever, scoring back-to-back-to-back wins over Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanhadao, Akram Hamidi. Those wins have put him firmly back into the title picture, leading to a highly anticipated rematch between the two strawweight stars at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Offering his thoughts on Friday’s Muay Thai title tilt, ONE fan favorite Liam Harrison believes Prajanchai ultimately gave up in their first meeting but suggested that staying active could play into the Thai’s favor come fight night.

“Lasiri has been out for a long time,” Harrison said in an interview with the promotion. “Prajanchai’s been active, and he’s going to want to put a serious display on here. He said he was ill last time, and it looked like he’d sort of quit a bit.”

Will Joseph Lasiri’s layoff be the deciding factor in his rematch with Prajanchai?

In the time since dating Prajanchai, Joseph Lasiri has only fought once, when he moved up to flyweight for a shot at two-division glory against ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Things did not work out for ‘The Hurricane’ which has prompted his move back to strawweight for a long-awaited rematch with the former world champion.

Having sat on the sidelines since November 2022, will the lengthy layoff for Joseph Lasiri hinder his success inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will ‘The Hurricane’ continue his impressive resurgence in the strawweight division?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.