"He deserves to face me" - Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang takes his hat off to "very good" Denis Puric

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been impressed by what Denis Puric has put on display throughout his tenure in ONE Championship. The 39-year-old veteran heads into his flyweight kickboxing encounter against 'The Iron Man' at ONE 167 with three victories from five fights under the promotional banner.

Needless to say, the Bosnian-Canadian athlete has showcased his heart, knockout power, and spirit to make each of his fights an absolute war.

Of course, no one loves a war on the global stage more than Rodtang, who's powered his way to the top of the roster through his relentless style, grit, and unwavering determination.

Sharing his thoughts on his contest alongside the Team CSK fighter, the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate had nothing but praise for Puric, even explaining why this match makes thorough sense.

'The Iron Man' told ONE Championship:

"He is very good. He beat Tagir Khalilov and Jacob Smith. So I think he deserves to face me."

While respect is shared between the two superstars, the flyweight Muay Thai king would hold nothing back when he gets locked inside the circle against the battle-tested warrior.

The flyweight Muay Thai kingpin is in search of a bounce-back win after slumping to his second defeat under the ONE spotlight to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September last year. He has been out of action since that fight due to injury.

Catch him back in the limelight at ONE 167, which will be available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Tawanchai backs Rodtang for success against Denis Puric at ONE 167

As long as he returns at 100 percent, Rodtang will have it in him to get back to winning ways. ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai certainly believes so.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym striker, who headlines the card in a title defense against Jo Nattawut, told Sportskeeda MMA previously:

"Rodtang is gonna win this match, either [by] KO or decision. I can imagine that."