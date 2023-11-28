“He didn’t appear to have any skill” – Superbon believes Jonathan Haggerty "was quite lucky" in win over Nong-O

If you were going to ask for an opinion on striking, there aren’t many people better to go to than Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one knows a thing or two about what it takes to reach the top of the sport.

Throughout 2023, one upset stands above the rest in ONE Championship, coming at ONE Fight Night 9. There, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Hama with a first-round finish.

In an interview with Nickynachat, the former kickboxing king gave his take on the fight and said that the upset was just not Nong-O’s night.

Superbon said:

“Nong-O, he’s great. He had ten matches and never lost. He just lost his last match, it was against Haggerty. But in my opinion, he was quite lucky. He knocked him out in the first round. He didn’t appear to have any skill.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon looking to capture gold once again at ONE Friday Fights 46

Two of the best champions and top strikers in the entire world both lost their titles this year, with Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6 and Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9.

In his return at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, the former kickboxing world champion will get a shot to reclaim some gold under the ONE Championship but not the belt that he formerly held.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

A dream clash between two of the very best in the world, it simply doesn’t get bigger than this as a big fight to close out the year in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.