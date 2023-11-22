“He didn’t lose for a very long time and he lost against me” – Joseph Lasiri on having a psychological edge over Prajanchai

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri may not have a decorated resume as Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

However, the Italian-Moroccan firecracker knows he still holds the mental edge over the Thai superstar, considering he was the one who stopped his reign of terror.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch in the co-main event of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, Lasiri reminded everyone that he still has Prajanchai’s number.

‘The Hurricane’ said in an interview with The South China Morning Post:

“Of course, I have an advantage. I won the last fight and I think Prajanchai didn’t lose for a very long time, and then he lost against me. So it is a big advantage for me. But I never look at my advantage.”

Watch the full interview here:

Joseph Lasiri eager to silence his doubters in do-over with Prajanchai

Despite being a massive underdog against Prajanchai in their first meeting at ONE 157 last year, Lasiri overcame the odds and snapped the Thai’s win streak courtesy of a third-round TKO victory.

The 29-year-old Thai sensation has started a new streak since and is now the interim strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder.

For Lasiri, this rematch is more than just about unifying the belts and cementing himself as the undisputed top dog in the division.

It’s also an opportunity to prove that his upset win over Prajanchai was not a fluke.

“Inside the arena, there is no luck. There is no luck there. People can think everything, everyone before was thinking that I was coming into that fight as an underdog, and I showed everyone [what I’m made of].”

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon is available to watch for free live as it happens on December 22 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event can be accessed via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and Facebook, or the ONE Super App.