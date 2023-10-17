"He doesn’t want you" - Dillon Danis sets Joe Rogan invite as condition for revealing his 'complete' truth, fans react

Dillon Danis says he will only truly reveal everything if he gets invited to The Joe Rogan Experience as a guest.

Despite just recently calling out Joe Rogan for supposedly doubting him, Danis has now asked to be on one of the most viewed podcasts in the world. The Joe Rogan Experience sees guests from all walks of life from presidential candidates to film stars, to combat sports stars. Here's what 'El Jefe' had to say:

"I will only give everything and who I truly am if I’m on @joerogan"

Dillon Danis' tweet

"bro officially has more tweets than punches"

Another user said his fall off after losing to Logan Paul needed to be studied:

"Your fall off after the Logan fight needs to be documented"

One user claimed Joe Rogan did not want him on:

"He doesn't want you on."

Dillon Danis claims a proper boxing camp would have helped him beat Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has been very vocal since his loss to Logan Paul. The Jiu-Jitsu expert has been posting on X talking about how he did not get knocked down or rocked by Paul. In his latest tweet, Danis claimed that if he had a proper boxing camp to prepare, he would beat 'The Maverick' in the ring:

"You ran from a jiu-jitsu guy for 6 rounds. Every interview you bragged about knocking me out in the first, but guess what? You barely touched me. Give me a proper boxing camp, and considering your pathetic unwillingness to fight, I'd obliterate you."

The tweet was in response to Logan Paul's video, where he trolled the former UFC fighter with clips of him being beaten up from the fight. The attached videos also showed Danis saying he would knock Paul out. The fans seem to have sided with 'The Maverick' and have been trolling the Jiu-Jitsu expert for being a keyboard warrior.