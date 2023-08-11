“He f**** me up” - Liam Harrison tells of Superlek’s terrifying power between the ropes

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s power has been the stuff of legend, but not many people can vividly describe the raw intimidation the Thai superstar unleashes on his opponents and training partners.

One such person who recounted Superlek’s terrifying strength is British star Liam Harrison.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender would often travel to Thailand to prepare for his fights, and he’d always train with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Despite being in a division 10 pounds heavier, Harrison said the 135-pound Superlek easily overpowered him during their sparring sessions.

Harrison said in the Summit 1G Twitch Stream:

“Superlek is the f*cking man. So when I go to Thailand to train for my fight, I go to the gym where Superlek trains. We spar, and I won’t lie, he f*cks me up. I won’t sugarcoat it, he f*cks me up. And [he’s from] the weight below me. So if he’s smacking me around all over, I don’t know [about the guys from his weight class].”

‘The Kicking Machine’ is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome strikers on the planet right now, but he’ll soon face a man many say is a match for him every step of the way.

Superlek will finally get his hands on his most infamous contemporary, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two Thai icons will contend for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The blockbuster showdown has been arguably the most anticipated meeting in all of ONE Championship. Rodtang and Superlek are the best strikers in the flyweight division, and their star power alone is enough to cause a supernova explosion in the overall combat sports universe.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Watch the entire Twitch stream below: