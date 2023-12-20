“He fights with a bushido heart” – Superbon fully impressed by Takeru’s fighting spirit during short stint at his new gym

Though he only got a brief look at Takeru Segawa’s work inside the gym, former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was nonetheless impressed by the K-1 legend’s fighting spirit.

On Friday, December 22, the top-ranked contender returns to his home away from home, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, for a shot at becoming a two-sport world champion. Standing in the way of that accomplishment will be reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

The two Thai warriors will headline a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card to close out ONE Championship’s year with a bang.

Before making his way to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' for a can’t-miss super fight, Superbon shared his impression of kickboxing sensation and recent ONE Championship signee, Takeru:

“He has a spirit of never giving up,” he told ONE. “He was sparring with Nong-O, who is much bigger than him. Nong-O kicked him several times but he didn’t give up. He fights with a bushido heart. And he’s a quick learner too.”

Can Superbon dominate a new sport?

Like Takeru, Superbon is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in the sport of kickboxing. But at ONE Friday Fights 45, the Thai will turn in his eight-ounce gloves for a pair of four-ouncers against one of the promotion’s most feared strikers.

Tawanchai goes into his latest ONE world title defense on an incredibly impressive six-fight win streak. With victories over Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai has proven his ability to go toe-to-toe with the best in the world in multiple sports.

Can Tawanchai overcome the dedication and determination of hsi dance partner to retain his ONE world title, or will the former kickboxing king reign supreme in the art of eight limbs?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.