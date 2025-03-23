"He doesn't have the fire in him" - Fans make their feelings known as they ponder on Leon Edwards' future following loss to Sean Brady

Leon Edwards' one-sided submission loss to Sean Brady has some fans on social media calling for his retirement. It was the worst defeat of his career in terms of optics and performance. He had absolutely nothing for Brady, who both outstruck and completely outwrestled him.

In round four, Brady added the icing to his best-ever win by forcing a tap from the former UFC welterweight champion, locking in a mounted guillotine choke that left him surrendering in front of his own countrymen in an event he was headlining. Worse still, Brady was a short-notice opponent.

So, when the question about what Edwards' next step should be, some fans did not mince their words. One fan claimed the Englishman ought to take a sabbatical from the sport and consider his options, pointing out that the head kick that won him the welterweight title was a Hail Mary attempt in a fight he was losing.

"Time off to think through things, remember he was one head kick away from losing otherwise he would have a 3 fight losing streak."

Others called on him to fight the first-ever 'BMF' champion, Jorge Masivdal, a man with whom he has serious animosity. Unfortunately, 'Gamebred' hasn't been a UFC fighter since 2023.

"Fights Masvidal"

Another fan suggested that Edwards make peace with his career and retire.

"Retire, he doesn't have the fire in him"

This sentiment was shared by others.

"Retirement."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Leon Edwards' UFC London loss

While Edwards still fancies himself the best fighter at 170 pounds, it will be difficult for him to reconcile that belief with his current string of performances.

Leon Edwards is on the first losing streak of his career

Twice now, Leon Edwards has lost in front of his English countrymen. Furthermore, in both instances, he was the main-eventer. At UFC London, he lost via submission to Sean Brady, looking listless in a fight that saw him get overrun and have poor fight IQ moments.

Before that, he lost his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester. It was another lopsided loss, though Edwards did have a brief moment toward the end of round five, when he bloodied Muhammad with elbows from top position after forcing a scramble.

