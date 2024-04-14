"He had flashbacks" - Fans rip into Israel Adesanya's "salty B" reaction to Alex Pereira's spectacular UFC 300 win

Israel Adesanya was in attendance for the much anticipated UFC 300 event, which took place on April 13.

The pay-per-view card featured a plethora of exciting matchups, including the main event between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill.

After a competitive opening few minutes in Round 1 of their clash, 'Poatan' landed a patented left hook that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Some swift follow-up strikes forced the referee to stop the fight, and Pereira walked away victorious.

As a former opponent and longtime rival of the Brazilian, UFC cameras were on hand to capture the reaction of 'The Last Stylebender' to the finish. MMA fans who came across the footage of Adesanya's reaction have now claimed that the former champion was bitter over the result.

@HappyPunch took to X to share the Nigerian-born Kiwi's reaction.

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Pereira's KO win below:

Expand Tweet

@fanscorecard labeled him as "salty", while @the7xsuspension hinted that 'The Last Stylebender' was reminded of his own defeats to 'Poatan'.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Izzy became the man in the bar"

"Usman trying not to react out of respect for Izzy has me crying real tears"

Screenshot of fan reactions to Adesanya's reaction of Pereira's KO win over Jamahal Hill

Israel Adesanya explains why he isn't interested in facing Alex Pereira again

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share one of the most legendary rivalries in combat sports history.

The pair have clashed on four occasions, with the Brazilian holding three wins over his former opponent, while Adesanya has only defeated 'Poatan' once on record. But given that 'The Last Stylebender' holds the most recent win, an emphatic knockout victory at UFC 287, there are those who would like to see the pair clash for a fifth time.

Following Pereira's light heavyweight title win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to become the champion, he called out the former middleweight champion to face him at 205 pounds.

The 34-year-old shared little interest in facing the Brazilian again, and during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he explained why:

"If I beat Alex next, fight him and knock him the f**k out again, what are they gonna say? 'Okay, now it's 3-2. Best of out 7.' Who am I fighting for? It wasn't about fighting for anyone else but me... You know why they're asking for the fight? Because they need it. You know why I'm not asking for the fight? Because I don't need it."

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview below from 4:30:

Poll : Should Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya fight once again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion