“He fought a great fight” - Fabricio Andrade gives Reinier de Ridder his due praise for his brave stand against Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder may have fallen short in his revenge tour, but Fabricio Andrade was still impressed by the former two-division world champion.

The Dutch superstar was unsuccessful in his defense of the ONE middleweight MMA world title, losing the throne to old tormentor Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of ONE 166 in Qatar. It was the second time that de Ridder relinquished a world title to Malykhin after he lost the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship to the rampaging Russian at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

Despite losing his last remaining piece of ONE Championship gold, de Ridder managed to impress Malykhin's Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion said de Ridder fought with a different fervor against Malykhin in their rematch:

"I think he fought a great fight, you know. It was a tough fight for de Ridder, and he knew it. And he did perform better than in the first fight."

Absolute domination was the theme of Malykhin's first victory over de Ridder, but the second fight saw 'The Dutch Knight' display serious offense against 'Sladkiy.'

Despite being a natural grappler, de Ridder relied on his kickboxing to keep Malykhin at bay. He even knocked Malykhin down, the first man to do so in ONE Championship, in the opening round.

Malykhin, though, was far too powerful in the exchanges and ultimately captured the third-round knockout win. The win saw Anatoly Malykhin become a simultaneous three-division world champion since he arrived in Qatar, holding the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles.

Fabricio Andrade gears up for an explosive return

Fabricio Andrade wasn't just watching his good friend Anatoly Malykhin make history in Qatar on March 1. The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is back home in Brazil to recover from a slew of injuries he suffered in 2023.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade said he'll knock out everyone who's called him out in his absence:

"My main goal now is getting healthy and get back into that mood, you know, knock people out, knock those guys out, you know. All of them, everybody's who's calling me out."

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: