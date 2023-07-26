"He gets credit for losing" - Fans express displeasure over Logan Paul featuring on boxing P4P list alongside brother Jake, KSI and Tommy Fury

Logan Paul was recently featured on a list showing the influencer boxing pound-for-pound rankings as voted by the Misfits Small Council. While the popular YouTuber was placed at the No.10 spot, fans weren't happy to see him on the list.

'The Maverick' has entered the boxing ring three times. He drew an amateur bout against fellow Youtuber KSI in August 2018 and later lost a professional bout against him in November 2019. His losing streak continued against Floyd Mayweather, who beat him in an exhibition match in June 2021.

Dismayed by his boxing record, fans reacted in the comments section of @HappyPunchPromo's Twitter post:

One fan asked why Logan Paul was on the list and wrote:

"Why do ppl keep putting Logan on these lists? He’s 0-2, yet he still gets credit for losing."

𝐉𝐚𝐲🤼 @JayMMA4 @HappyPunchPromo Why do ppl keep putting Logan on these lists? He’s 0-2 yet he still gets credit for losing

Another fan mocked the former Disney star's record and wrote:

"Logan Paul, someone who has never won a boxing match, is in the P4P rankings."

One user questioned why KSI's younger brother Deji wasn't on the list and wrote:

"Why is logan on here but Deji isn't? Unlike logan Deji has actually won before."

Another user asked:

"How is Logan top 10 with 0 wins."

Check out some more reactions below:

Logan Paul calls out massive star for UFC debut on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg undercard

It's no secret that there is no love lost between Logan Paul and UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett. The two have also previously exchanged verbal shots at each other via social media and interviews.

On top of that, Paul has also threatened to legally sue 'The Baddy' for spreading misinformation about his PRIME Energy drink.

Unsurprisingly, Paul is open to the idea of settling his differences with Pimblett in the UFC cage. With a potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk cage fight becoming a real possibility within the UFC, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star wants to fight the Liverpudlian on the undercard of the CEO vs. CEO fight.

In an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul claimed he'd love to make his UFC debut for free and stated:

"I'm curious if Elon Musk and Zuck are fighting because that's what I'm interested in... If Elon Musk and Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free for charity."

He continued:

"That b**** a** Andrew Tate won't fight me... Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he'll come up to my weight class, and I'll wallop him."

IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive Logan Paul plans to fight Paddy Pimblett on the Elon Musk vs. Zuckerberg undercard… pic.twitter.com/NotxuPVc2e