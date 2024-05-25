“He gives me a lot of heart” – Rodtang explains why his ‘bromance’ with Mikey Musumeci works despite language barrier

The unlikely friendship between ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci is truly inspiring.

Despite being from two completely different worlds — Pa Phayom District, Thailand, and Marlboro, New Jersey, the two flyweight superstars have become the best of friends. Sharing some insight into their pairing despite the obvious language barrier, 'The Iron Man' suggested that when someone is willing to give you their heart, words are largely unnecessary.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang said:

“He gives me a lot of heart. When people give their hearts to each other, there aren’t many words needed.”

On Friday, June 7, Rodtang and Musumeci will ride into battle together as they are both scheduled to compete at ONE 167 when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok.

There, 'The Iron Man' will once again dawn the eight-ounce gloves for a bantamweight kickboxing clash with surging contender Denis Puric. 'The Bosnian Menace' is fresh off a monstrous win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 in April, moving into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings — the division Rodtang currently reigns over as a ONE world champion.

Mikey Musumeci joins Rodtang at ONE 167 for rematch three years in the making

As for Mikey Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder will leave his 26 pounds of gold at home as he moves up to bantamweight for a long-awaited rematch with Brazilian standout Gabriel Sousa.

Making his promotional debut, Sousa will be seeking a second career victory over 'Darth Rigatoni' after he submitted Musumeci via a north-south choke under the Who's Number One banner in 2021.

Overall, Musumeci is 6-0 in ONE Championship, earning victories over the likes of Masakazu Imanari, former Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, ex-ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred Brooks, and Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

Will Mikey Musumeci make it seven straight and score a little redemption along the way, or will Gabriel Sousa go two-up on the BJJ sensation?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.