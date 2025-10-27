"He got a big f***ing mouth" - Denis Puric unleashes expletive-filled rant toward Johan Ghazali

Denis Puric didn't hold back when asked about rising Malaysian-American star Johan Ghazali, firing off an expletive-laden assessment.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran squares off against former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 'The Bosnian Menace' was asked about Ghazali, and the veteran striker didn't mince words about the 18-year-old Muay Thai phenom.

"This guy's a bum, man. I don't understand what the big deal is with 'Jojo.' The guy's the biggest bum in the f***ing league. He's not a great fighter, he got a big f***ing mouth, pretty boy," Denis Puric said.

The Team CSK representative's scathing comments about the teenage sensation aren't new. Puric and Ghazali have been trading barbs for the past year or so, and both men have held nothing back when asked about one another.

Whether Puric's harsh words stem from legitimate criticism or simply veteran analysis remains to be seen. However, his comments will certainly add fuel to any potential future matchup between the two.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Denis Puric shares his thoughts on Rodtang vs. Nong-O world title fight

On the same card where Denis Puric takes on Takeru, two Thai striking wizards, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama, collide for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

In the same interview with SCMP, 'The Bosnian Menace' shared his thoughts on this historic clash, seemingly staying on the fence given both strikers' ability to overcome anyone inside the Circle.

"I feel like he's fought better fighters than Rodtang during his Muay Thai era. I think he can do it. But you can't count Rodtang out. That guy has a steel jaw, and that guy is hard to put away, man," the 40-year-old continued.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

