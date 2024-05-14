"He got a different game" - Fans already placing lofty expectations on Masaaki Noiri ahead of ONE debut at ONE 167

Fans have high expectations for Masaaki Noiri's ONE Championship debut.

Over the last few years, ONE Championship has been a major player in the free-agent market, leading to the signings of Takeru Segawa, Wei Rui, and Roberto Soldic. The latest high-profile superstar to book his promotional debut is the highly-credentialed Noiri.

Noiri won't waste any time, as he's scheduled to face third-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on June 7 at ONE 167. Ahead of his debut, ONE Championship shared training footage of the Japanese superstar on Instagram, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"He will be CHAMPION He got a different game of skills"

"Straight to the deep end! Good match up"

"That Jab was somehow deep and deadly"

"People are about to find out about @noiri.masaaki but for those who have been following him since his KRUSH days it will be nice to see him tested on a high level world stage like @onechampionship"

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 7 event headlined by ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex against Denice Zamboanga can be seen live and for free by fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Watch Masaaki Noiri's training footage posted by ONE below:

Why does Masaaki Noiri have high expectations heading into his ONE Championship debut?

Masaaki Noiri isn't your average ONE Championship debutant. Before testing the free agent market, Noiri established himself as a kickboxing superstar under the K-1 banner, where he became a two-division world champion.

At 30 years old, Noiri holds a lifetime record of 49 wins including 25 wins by KO/TKO. The Japanese-born kickboxer has also won tournaments in the following promotions - Glory, K-1, and Krush.

Noiri has succeeded in every promotion he's fought in. It'll be intriguing to see if he can further his legacy by becoming a world champion in the stacked ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

