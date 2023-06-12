‘He got knocked back into the walkout’ - UFC fighter’s concussion-induced confusion after brutal TKO at UFC 289 leaves fans stunned

MMA fans were left with their jaws wide open this weekend after a stunning TKO left a UFC fighter thinking that the bout hadn't started yet.

UFC 289 proved to be a major success for the home crowd of Canada as their fighters earned a clean-sweep across the night at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with Canadian fighters going 3-0.

One of the home crowd hero's that stole the show was UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi, who took on the experienced Qiling Aori. The 35-year-old delivered one of the talking points of the night as he caught Aori with a huge left hook before adding some vicious ground and pound for the victory just over a minute into the fight.

Watch the TKO here:

This is why we don't throw predictable low kicks without any setup or follow-up

Once Qiling Aori was back on his feet, the true after effects of the finish were on full show as he readied his hands and walked back to the centre of the octagon thinking the fight hadn't started.

Watch the clip here:

This is insane dude just got knocked out and thinks he's back at the start of the fight



This is insane dude just got knocked out and thinks he's back at the start of the fight https://t.co/QKmN8jOCiF

Fans have been reacting to Aor's concussion-induced confusion, with one fan stating that he was knocked back to his walkout.

"He got knocked back into the walkout, brutal."

"He got knocked back into the walkout, brutal."

Another fan suggested they even felt second hand embarrsement from watching the fighter ready himself once again.

"BROO the second hand embarrassment I felt."

Twitter user @MMA_Dinero admitted seeing the video was rough, reminding fans what UFC fighters risk by stepping into the octagon.

"Yeah seeing this are tough."

Check out more reactions below:

Bro thought he was in the genghis khan dynasty

UFC fighter reacts to TKO loss at UFC 289

Beneil Dariush recently broke his silence following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. The American was defeated by the Brazilian via first round TKO despite having his own moments of success during the round.

The loss for 'Benny' snapped his eight streak and likely means he will have to build up yet another impressive resume of wins should he finally want to challenge for UFC gold.

Thankfully, the 34-year-old soon took to Instagram and informed his fans that he wouldnt indeed be back in the octagon soon. He wrote:

"I'm ok. I'll heal up and be back. #allglorytogod"

The win over Dariush means Charles Oliveira is expected to once again face Islam Makhachev and compete for the lightweight title. The pair are being ear marked to main event a card in Abu Dhabi once again, likely to take place in October later this year.

