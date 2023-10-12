"He got shot. He wasn’t focused" - When Khamzat Chimaev laid into Kamaru Usman for riding high-horse after Leon Edwards KO

Khamzat Chimaev has been embroiled in chaos for much of 2023 and it doesn't seem like that'll stop any time soon. After an uncharacteristic stretch of inactivity, 'Borz' was scheduled to face Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout that may or may not have had title implications. The clash was scheduled for UFC 294.

Unfortunately, the bout was recently cancelled after Costa withdrew from the matchup due to post-surgery complications with his right elbow. With barely more than a week between UFC 294, Kamaru Usman stepped in on short-notice to take on Khamzat Chimaev. While most fans may not know, the two have history.

The two were initially rumored to be each other's opponents at UFC 297. Furthermore, Khamzat Chimaev has previously criticized Kamaru Usman for his apparent lack of focus prior to his stunning knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278, as it was preceded by Usman challenging Canelo Álvarez to a boxing match.

In an interview with ESPN, Chimaev said (at 13:02 minutes) the following:

"I learned a lot of things about that fight. It was funny to watch... was too much high up. 'I'm gonna fight with Canelo,' and he got shot. He wasn't focused and he said, 'I'm' always focused,' and a lot of things. 'I want to make money.' Leon comes and shot his head, dropped the guy."

While some believe that the bout is an improvement to the initial matchup with Costa, others are wary of Usman's age being a potential factor. The former welterweight kingpin is 36 years old and, according to some, appeared a step behind in his trilogy bout with Edwards.

Who was Khamzat Chimaev's last middleweight win?

Khamzat Chimaev is often regarded as a two-division threat, with the potential to capture titles at welterweight and middleweight. However, he hasn't fought at 185 pounds since 2020. His last win in the weight class came against Gerald Meerschaert and ranks among the Chechen's most impressive finishes.

After immediately backing his foe towards the fence, 'Borz' uncorked a massive right hand that floored Meerschaert instantly. It earned Chimaev a 17-second knockout which, to this day, remains his quickest-ever finish.