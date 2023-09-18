"He was honest about everything" - Dana White's critique unexpectedly praises the UFC CEO for bolds truth in the Piers Morgan interview

Dana White has gained his fair share of critics throughout the years, but two of them recently praised for his open and honest interview with Piers Morgan.

During episode #398 of WEIGHING IN, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson and former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy shared their thoughts on the UFC CEO's responses to questions related to the history of the promotion and even his own personal life. McCarthy mentioned that it wasn't a revisionist interview and as a result, believed it was the best interview he had done so far.

The former MMA referee said:

"He was honest about everything that he said in this thing and I loved him for it, I thought he was great...This interview was the best interview I've ever seen Dana do because he wasn't trying to inflate anything...I thought he did a great job with it and I thought it was fantastic as far as the way he came off." [1:32:14 - 1:32:50]

Thomson chimed and noted that he didn't yet watch the entire interview, but did see the clip regarding Dana White talking about his strained relationship with his parents. He mentioned that it was a relatable moment and complimented the UFC CEO for sharing his personal life on national television, saying:

"Most of us fighters or people that work in the fight industry, we haven't had the best relationship either with parents or family or just in life, and for you to go on national television and say the things that he did. I mean, he's got some inner demons that he's trying to let out." [1:33:06 - 1:33:23]

It remains to be seen whether any of Dana White's other critics share those same sentiments regarding his interview with Piers Morgan.

Check out the full episode here:

What did Dana White say about his parents?

Dana White opened up about his relationship with his parents and noted that they both passed away recently.

During the aforementioned interview, the UFC CEO revealed that he wasn't close with his parents and didn't particularly have sad feelings after they passed away. He mentioned that he took care of some of his father's arrangements, but had nothing to do with his mother's funeral. He also revealed what his reaction was to their passing, saying:

"I didn't wish ill will on either one of my parents, but no I didn't [feel sad]. When they passed away, I had almost no feelings about it to be honest." [7:53 - 8:02]