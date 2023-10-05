“He Is Drago” – Thanh Le says his ‘U.S. vs. Russia’ match with Ilya Freymanov feels like the plot of Rocky IV

Former ONE world champion Thanh Le feels like his impending clash with Russian contender Ilya Freymanov feels like something straight out of a Rocky movie.

After coming up short of defending the featherweight MMA world title against Tang Kai last year, Thanh Le looks to bounce back and once again claim ONE Championship gold as he challenges Ilya Freymanov for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship. The two warriors will meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this Friday night.

Taking on a Russian knockout artist with back-to-back first-round finishes inside the Circle, Thanh Le can’t help but compare his upcoming title tilt against Freymanov to the classic battle of East vs. West in Rocky IV.

“He is Drago. Whether it's Ilya or whether it's the guys I fought in the past, right? A version of Drago, like big, bad, dangerous. He's got everything in his favor. I've got nothing in my favor. He's got all these resources. I don't have anything. I'm working from home sometimes,” Le said.

“I got that dog in me. Like we all have that. But it's cool to be able to bring a little bit of that New Orleans dog and that U.S. dog into this fight.

“Let's say a fighter that's got one-punch KO power, they lean on that. I don't lean on that. In everyday training and sparring and my hill sprints and my running and my grappling, I don't lean on things like that. So I prepare like I'm a Rocky versus this machine. And then, ‘Ohh, you're not huge. You're my size. You're not stronger. I touch people, they go to sleep. You're not fast. I'm lightning.’ So, cool. I get to fight on even footing.”

With 21 career knockouts between the two of them, the ONE Fight Night 15 headliner is sure to deliver fight fans a must-see moment inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.