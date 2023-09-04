"He could have jumped in there and called me a ni**a" - Israel Adesanya disappointed with Dricus Du Plessis yet again for not showing up at UFC 293

Top middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis can't seem to get on Israel Adesanya's good side.

'The Last Stylebender' was already furious with 'Stillknocks' for pulling out of their UFC 293 title bout. Now, with Adesanya's reworked UFC 293 main event against Sean Strickland fast approaching, Du Plessis seems to have disappointed Adesanya again.

The South African has apparently chosen not to fly out to Sydney to catch the middleweight title bout live.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, the middleweight kingpin expressed his disappointment at the South African's decision not to be present at UFC 293 and thrust himself into the title picture.

Speaking to the media outlet, the 34-year-old joked that 'Stillknocks' could've got him back for his post-fight shenanigans at UFC 290.

"He didn't [come to UFC 293?], I just assumed he did. Idiot, he could've jumped in there and called me a n***a too."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (4:28):

Israel Adesanya is 24-2 in his professional mixed martial arts career. With a long-awaited knockout victory against arch-nemesis Alex Pereira earlier this year at UFC 287 and five title defenses already under him, 'The Last Stylebender' has positioned himself as one of the greatest middleweight champions in UFC history.

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) is undefeated in the UFC, with six wins. In his last fight at UFC 290, 'Still Knocks' trumped former champion Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO.

"He's black": When Dana White snubbed reporter for suggesting racial undertones in Israel Adesanya's N-word filled call against Dricus Du Plessis

After Dricus Du Plessis's dominant win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, Israel Adesanya stepped into the octagon to face off against his potential future foe.

However, what marred the moment in controversy was Adesanya's choice of words. During the infamous face-off, 'The Last Stylebender' dropped a series of N-against 'Stillknocks.'

Watch the face-off below:

Later, at the event's press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked whether he sensed any racial undertones in Israel Adesanya's N-word-filled trash talk to Du Plessis.

However, White had no problem with the middleweight champion's behavior. Speaking about Adesanya's choice of words, he said:

"He's black, ok, he's black. Who gives a sh*t?... I could care less."

Catch Dana White's comments below: