"He just seems to break people" - Israel Adesanya shares predictions for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Alexandre Pantoja is the expected winner of his UFC 301 clash with Steve Erceg in the eyes of many, including Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion did as he often does and shared a prediction video on his YouTube channel ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view, where he offered his insight into several matchups.

Among them was the main event, which pits Erceg against Pantoja. It marks the former's first UFC title shot as he aims to dethrone Pantoja as the promotion's flyweight king. However, according to Adesanya, who hopes Erceg will win, it may very well be too tall a task for the Australian 125-pounder.

"That fight with Moreno, he [Alexandre Pantoja] just went, and he breaks people, seems like, even at flyweight. He just seems to break people, and that's hard to do with the guys like Brandon Moreno, to break those guys' spirit is a hard thing to do. And he's able to do it just through pressure, attacking and his gas tank."

While Adesanya will be cheering for Erceg to win, especially due to the allure of the latter's massive underdog status heading into the bout, he recognizes that the difference in high-level experience may be too great for him to surmount.

"It's gonna be a f***ing hard fight. I won't lie, as much as ANZAC United, and you know, I do hope Steve gets it done, it's going to be a f***ing tough fight against Pantoja because of his experience."

Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg (12:55 and 13:36):

Alexandre Pantoja hasn't fought someone outside the top five since 2021

Alexandre Pantoja's upcoming flyweight title defense is intriguing, with Steve Erceg being the No.10-ranked 125-pounder on the roster. It marks the first time he will be fighting someone ranked outside of the top five in three years, as his last four opponents are all in the division's upper echelon.

Expand Tweet

'The Cannibal' has bested former champion Brandon Moreno thrice overall (one win on 'The Ultimate Fighter' was an exhibition bout). He's beaten No.1-ranked Brandon Royval twice, and holds wins over Manel Kape and Kai Kara-France. Unbeaten prospect Muhammad Mokaev is ranked ahead of Erceg, but his last win wasn't a great showing, unlike 'Astroboy', who knocked out Matt Schnell on the same card.