"He kinda has that serial killer look" - Boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges names her pick for potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg bout

The MMA world has been abuzz with speculation of a potential bout between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Amidst this excitement, female boxer Ebanie Bridges has offered her take on the showdown.

The IBF female bantamweight champion put her stakes on Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Bridges, who enjoys a considerable following on both Musk's Twitter and Zuckerberg's Instagram, wishes Elon Musk to win the bout if it takes place.

In a Daily Star report, Bridges said:

"I really like Elon Musk, I think he is so random, so I'll pick him... He kinda has that serial killer look."

The current odds do not favor the 51-year-old Musk. Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg is an avid practitioner of MMA and trains regularly, whereas Elon Musk, in Joe Rogan's podcast, admitted his lack of interest in regular exercises.

Dana White believes that Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk will be the "biggest fight" the world has seen

After tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk expressed their wish to fight in an MMA contest, UFC president Dana White has offered to facilitate the bout, which he believes could be the "biggest fight" this world has seen.

White is upbeat that the fight will materialize, saying that both Musk and Zuckerberg are serious about it. He added that the bout may raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity and break all pay-per-view records.

In an interview with TMZ, White stated:

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it."

