"He knows how to box" - Anthony Joshua acknowledges Francis Ngannou's impressive striking abilities ahead of their fight

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is among the most talked about matches in the heavyweight boxing today. Ahead of their matchup, which takes place on March 8, Joshua spoke positively of Ngannou, praising the former UFC heavyweight champion's skills.

Joshua specifically highlighted how well Ngannou has done when boxing others in MMA. He further punctuated his praise by pointing out that Ngannou has had to deal with more variety than boxers are accustomed to. He said:

"In his industry, people have takedowns, submissions, standup, better at kicking. So when he fights, he's fighting people that have aspects that are good in every category. So he might fight someone whose better than him in standup. So I've watched people that he boxes that are good at standup and how he's dealt with people at their standup game. He knows how to box."

Check out Anthony Joshua praise Francis Ngannou's boxing skills (4:40):

This isn't the first time that Ngannou has faced a boxer, as he previously took on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Oct. 28, 2023. Not only did Ngannou knock Fury down, he gave Fury what was arguably the toughest fight of his career.

In the end, however, Fury was awarded a split-decision win over 'The Predator,' but not without drawing significant controversy, as many in the combat sports world felt that Ngannou had done enough to warrant the win.

Who did Anthony Joshua beat in his previous boxing match?

Both Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou have boxed recently, with the Englishman having fought as recently as Dec. 23, 2023. He took on Otto Wallin, a Swedish boxer who he had faced in the past. During their run as amateurs, Joshua took on and beat Wallin twice.

Check out Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin:

Naturally, their latest professional bout fared no differently, with Joshua stopping his career rival in round five after the Swede's corner elected against letting him go into round six. It awarded Joshua a TKO win, extending his win-streak to three.