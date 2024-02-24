"He lil too close to bae" - Charles Oliveira's snap with Alexa Grasso at UFC PI in Mexico has fans buzzing

Charles Oliveira has got fans talking after recently appearing on the social media handle of fellow UFC fighter Alexa Grasso.

Oliveira recently took a picture with flyweight champion Grasso at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico, just one day ahead of UFC Mexico City. As two of the biggest stars in MMA, fans loved the collaboration post.

Grasso posted the photo on Instagram and paid tribute to Oliveira in the caption, writing:

"I'm your fan @charlesdobronx"

Born in Guadalajara, Grasso is a native of Mexico and took a short trip to Mexico City for the February 24 Fight Night card. Oliveira traveled north for the event to corner his Chute Boxe teammate Felipe dos Santos.

While many fans loved the photo, a select few of Grasso's supporters made jokes about it. One fan wrote:

"He lil too close to bae"

Others complimented the UFC pound-for-pound no. 1 ranked female fighter's appearance. One fan commented:

"How the hell am I supposed to compete with Do Bronx?"

Here are some more comments:

"Has Charles taken our woman, fellas?"

"My king and queen"

"Mixter Do Bronx I'm going to have to step in 😡"

"Imagine trying to fight them you and your GF"

Alexa Grasso appears at fan Q&A at UFC Performance Institute ribbon-cutting ceremony in Mexico

As one of the biggest UFC stars from Mexico, Alexa Grasso will be present for the UFC Mexico City card despite not competing in the event.

Last competing at Noche UFC in Las Vegas, Grasso played a part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newest edition of the UFC Performance Institute set to open in Mexico. Though not officially open yet, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the location is targeting an opening in April.

As part of the celebratory event during UFC Mexico City fight week, Grasso participated in a fan Q&A in the new facility.

Still without a confirmed second title defense, Grasso is assumed to have a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy bout after their draw at Noche UFC.