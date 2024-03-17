“He was a little animal” - Liam Harrison details why he patterned his game on the iconic Thongchai

Liam Harrison modeled his style after that of legendary Thai superstar Thongchai.

Coming up in the late 90s and early noughties, the 'Hitman' found inspiration for a variety of fighters in the art of eight limbs. But it was Thongchai's strong-style attack that had the biggest influence on Harrison as he worked his way up the Muay Thai ranks.

"He was a little animal," Harrison said on the City Life Project podcast. "He's the only person who ever knocked Saenchai out as well, if in case anyone doesn't know who that is. He used to watch him and he's a heavy puncher and heavy leg kicker. So I sort of started modeling my style around him and then, obviously, for him."

Training under the great Medprik Tor Silachai, Thongchai is a former four-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion, winning the honors in 1990, '91, '93, and '97. He is also a one-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion, winning the 115-pound title in 2001. That same year, he became a World Muaythai Council world champion in the same weight class.

He is also a two-time winner of the Sports Authority of Thailand's Fighter of the Year award.

Liam Harrison's electrifying style delivers one of the greatest comebacks of all time

When it comes to delivering an electrifying performance, few do it better than Liam Harrison. If you're looking for evidence, one only needs to look back at his incredible come-from-behind victory against 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156.

Suffering two quick knockdowns, it appeared to be all, but over for the 'Hitman' in the opening moments of the first round. But instead of accepting defeat, Harrison rose to the occasion and stormed back, delivering an onslaught of strikes that sent Muangthai crashing to the canvas not once, not twice, but three times, earning a TKO victory in the process.

The win solidified Harrison's first opportunity at a ONE world title. When he returns later this year, the 'Hitman' plans on picking up right where he left off as he makes one more run towards 26 pounds of championship gold.