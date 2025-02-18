“He’ll crank it up” - Danny Kingad says the frightening torque in Adriano Moraes’ submissions sets him apart

Danny Kingad is well aware of the immense squeezing power that Adriano Moraes possesses. According to 'The King', 'Mikinho' is a true boa constrictor once he grabs a hold of his opponent's neck.

Ad

While Moraes' flawless Brazilian jiu-jitsu technique allows him to set up his dangerous arsenal, it's his mastery of leverage, angles, and of course, freakish strength that truly makes him one of the best submission specialists in mixed martial arts.

Kingad shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"He’s got a really dangerous BJJ game. If he finds an opportunity to submit you, it’s pretty much automatic. He’ll work, he’ll crank it up, just to submit you."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kingad has fallen to Adriano Moraes' vice grip twice in the home of martial arts. The former multi-time flyweight MMA world champion finished off the Filipino via a first-round rear naked choke back in 2017.

Ad

The Lions Nation MMA was doing well in their rematch at ONE 169 last November and was having success in both striking and grappling exchanges. However, it only took one slip-up for Moraes to latch onto his neck and get the W via a nasty guillotine choke.

Adriano Moraes will look to reassert his dominance in another rematch at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, where he'll vie for the vacant flyweight MMA world title against Yuya Wakamatsu on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Adriano Moraes seeking his best performance yet in bid to reclaim lost crown

After earning himself another shot for 26 pounds, Adriano Moraes is hell-bent on putting on a remarkable show in ONE's return to Japanese soil.

The 36-year-old veteran has already submitted Wakamatsu before, and he's confident he can do so again once they run it back in arguably the biggest martial arts spectacle of 2025 by far.

Ad

'Mikinho' said during the ONE 172 introductory press conference:

"I'm training really hard to put on a show for everybody this time, especially for my Japanese fans. So stay tuned, be there, because I'll be ready."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.