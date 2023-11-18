“He’ll take the belt” - Fans mesmerized by the sheer artistry of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s head kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan

Fans continue to praise Superbon Singha Mawynn for his highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

In January, Superbon’s historic run in ONE Championship was ended when Chingiz Allazov dethroned him of the featherweight kickboxing world title with a second-round knockout. The Thai superstar returned to training and booked his next fight for June 9 against Tayfun Ozcan.

Ozcan didn’t go down without a valiant effort, but Superbon wouldn’t be denied at ONE Fight Night 11. In round two, the former kickboxing world champion landed a picture-perfect head kick to secure a Knockout of the Year contender.

Four months later, ONE recently re-shared the video on Instagram of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s impressive finish. The social media post was captioned:

“Superbon is a MACHINE 🤖 Will the Thai superstar dethrone Tawanchai on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 💥 @superbon_banchamek”

Fans filled the comment section with positive messages for Superbon:

“The lean back high kick! It’s those kicks that you don’t see coming that’s the most devastating 🇹🇭😈🦿🔥🔥”

“Top superbon🚀”

“Great head kick 🔥🔥🔥”

“To throw that ko kick from that position 👏”

“That kick was CLEAN”

“He'll take the belt"

Instagram comments

Following his win against Tayfun Ozcan, Superbon Singha Mawynn continued his comeback tour by booking a Muay Thai fight against Tawanchai for the latter’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately, the matchup was postponed after Superbon suffered a severe leg injury.

On December 22, Superbon and Tawanchai will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a fight that is sure to be action-packed.

The highly-anticipated Muay Thai world title bout will headline ONE Friday Fights 46, which can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.