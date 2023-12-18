“He might have a chance to knock him out” – Tawanchai says Prajanchai has the necessary tools to finish Joseph Lasiri in rematch

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will headline one of the most stacked events of the year.

ONE Championship is closing 2023 in style on December 22 with three world championship contests on deck at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the co-main event, it’s a highly anticipated rematch in the strawweight Muay Thai division as Joseph Lasiri and interim titleholder Prajanchai PM Saenchai unify their belts.

Lasiri was able to pull off a shock upset in their first encounter last year, but his former foe has been on the war path ever since to try and correct his mistakes at the first time of asking.

Ahead of fight night, Tawanchai, a longtime training partner of Prajanchai, weighed in with his thoughts on the matchup and how he sees it playing out.

He shared the viewpoint that a lot of fans have when looking back on their last fight and predicting whether it will be repeat or revenge when they meet again:

“I think he was a little careless that day. And Joseph Lasiri was well prepared. He might have a chance to knock him out [in this fight].”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Tawanchai must be fully focused at ONE Friday Fights 46

Prajanchai will be looking to prove on fight night that his first loss to Joseph Lasiri was nothing but a bad day for him in the office, whereas Tawanchai finds himself in completely different stakes.

With his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title on the line, he will take on one of the biggest possible threats that is out there for him.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn entered 2023 with gold around his waist and he’s looking to end the year in the same fashion.

When two elite competitors of this caliber meet head-to-head, it can be a game of inches and the defending champion is ready to test himself against one of the best in the world.