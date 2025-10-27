"He might be on a roll" - Jonathan Haggerty says crowd may play a factor in Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri title fight in Japan

Jonathan Haggerty believes the home-country advantage could prove significant when Superbon faces Masaaki Noiri in Tokyo, Japan.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion challenges defending king Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In the main event, divisional king Superbon and interim titleholder Noiri lock horns in a hotly anticipated ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown that promises fireworks.

Ahead of the blockbuster spectacle, the 28-year-old Englishman shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated headliner and acknowledged that Noiri's momentum could make things interesting despite favoring the Thai champion.

"Yeah, definitely. Especially what Noiri did to Tawanchai. I do believe Superbon's going to be a little bit too much for him," Jonathan Haggerty told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an online interview.

"But yeah, yet again, it's in his hometown. So, can he thrive off the crowd? Can he thrive off the last win he got against Tawanchai? He might be on a roll. So, I hope Superbon's been training hard."

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist, who faces his own high-stakes world title challenge on the same card, understands the mental and emotional factors that influence championship fights from personal experience at the elite level.

A victory for Haggerty at ONE 173 will allow him to reattain his status as a two-sport world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization.

However, he will have to bring his A-game into this duel if he wants to stand any chance at dethroning Anane, who's gone unbeaten in his past eight fights under the promotional spotlight.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview with SCMP here:

Jonathan Haggerty talks about his next potential world title defense

Jonathan Haggerty believes a pivotal clash at ONE 173 could herald his next test as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The organization's star-studded return to Japan kicks off with a three-round bantamweight kickboxing slugfest between former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto and 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui.

"I believe if Akimoto wins, that could be another title shot in line for me. I'd be excited for that one. I've always wanted to fight Akimoto. I think he's a great fighter [and] a great opponent. So that'll be interesting. I'm looking forward to seeing who wins out of that one for sure," he added in the same interview with SCMP.

Wei suffered a defeat to Jonathan Haggerty in his last appearance at ONE 171: Qatar. Akimoto returns in Tokyo off a fine three-round showing against John Lineker at ONE 172 this past March.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

