"He might think he’s in a good place, but he’s not” - Conor Benn warned against fighting Chris Eubank Jr. next

Conor Benn has been warned against facing Chris Eubank Jr. next by friend and former WBA International heavyweight champion Derek Chisora.

Benn recently returned from a lengthy suspension due to adverse findings in a drug test prior to his scheduled clash with Eubank Jr. in October 2022. 'The Destroyer' faced Rodolfo Orozco upon his return last month, where he won via unanimous decision.

Conor Benn's victory and Chris Eubank Jr.'s stunning TKO win over Liam Smith have reopened talks about a potential all-British mega-fight.

However, Derek Chisora believes that 'The Destroyer' is yet to make a full mental recovery from the ordeal of his positive drug test and facing Chris Eubank Jr. next would be a mistake.

Chisora was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said:

"Watching Chris [Eubank Jr.] box three, four months ago [against Smith], I don't think nobody can live with him if he boxes like that. I don't want [Conor Benn] to take the fight man, 'cause right now Conor, subconsciously he might think he's in a good place but right now he's not. He needs to find himself and then regroup in himself and his own thoughts and physically."

Chris Eubank Jr. sends a strong message to Conor Benn ahead of a potential clash

Chris Eubank Jr. bounced back from his first-ever stoppage defeat against Liam Smith by putting on arguably the performance of his career against 'Beefy' in an immediate rematch, stopping him in Round 10.

Following Conor Benn's comeback win against Rodolfo Orozco, a fight between 'The Destroyer' and Eubank Jr. appears to be in the works.

Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter and the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, recently shared his confidence in the fight taking place in December.

The fighters share a unique history due to the heated rivalry between their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank.

Following Benn's positive drug test, the level of trash-talk between 'The Destroyer' and Eubank Jr. has increased.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Chris Eubank Jr. sent a message to Conor Benn:

"I think after my last performance [against Smith] that confidence has probably withered away significantly. [Conor] will say it hasn't, he will say, 'Yeah I still think I can bang him out in four rounds.' Or whatever he wants to say. But I don't believe he truly believes that, and if he does, then we have a madman on our hands."

