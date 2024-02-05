“He moves very well” – Felipe Lobo stacks praise on Jonathan Haggerty’s all-around arsenal ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 

There may be bad blood and hostility brewing between Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty, but that does not mean respect isn’t shared between the two stars who collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

‘Demolition Man’ challenges for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the second time in his promotional tenure and promises to put on a show to achieve his lifelong goal.

However, he knows he’d have to best a very tricky and in-form Haggerty before anything. And despite sharing some heated rivalry, he has nothing but admiration for what 'The General' brings to the table.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Felipe Lobo said:

“He knows how to use his boxing very well. He moves forward all the time and kicks very well. Furthermore, he has good feints that I need to pay attention to so as not to be surprised. But I believe his strong point is his speed. He moves very well.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.

The Felipe Lobo-Jonathan Haggerty rivalry

In his last outing at ONE Fight Night 9, the Brazilian slugger got back to winning ways against Saemapetch Fairtex, the very night ‘The General’ left the ring with a shock upset of longtime king Nong-O Hama.

‘Demolition Man’ took to social media following the event, expressing his desire to gain another shot at ONE gold.

Though things died down in the following months, the pair shared an in-ring altercation after Haggerty dominated his teammate, Fabricio Andrade, to win the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap last November.

With things heated up, this main event showdown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16 has all the makings of an instant classic.

Both men head into this world title war on the back of successive outings.

Haggerty enjoyed a stellar year in 2023 to become a two-sport ONE world champion. Felipe Lobo, meanwhile, maintained his position to be in the world title picture after his highlight-reel win over Saemapetch.