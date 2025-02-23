"He needs to remain neutral" - Fans accuse Turki Alalshikh of "corruption" as he allegedly relays scorecard details to Riyadh Season boxer mid-fight

Turki Alalshikh has landed in a controversy following his actions on February 22. For context, a fight between Hamzah Sheeraz and Carlos Adames was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WBC middleweight throne was at the stake for the clash.

At one point during the fight, Alalshikh was seen ringside exchanging words with Sheeraz, who is a Riyadh Season Ambassador.

A clip has emerged of the interaction where Alalshikh can allegedly be seen conveying the scorecard details to Sheeraz and telling him that he was down by two rounds.

Check out the clip below:

The fight eventually went the 12-round distance and ended in a draw. The three judges scored the contest 118-110 (Adames), 115-114 (Sheeraz) and 114-114.

Several boxing fans took notice of the clip and shared their thoughts about it on social media.

One person argued for the need for Alalshikh to be unbiased while makiing fights.

"I think this is the biggest flaw when it comes to Turki. He needs to remain neutral when setting up all these fights."

One user did not agree with the narrative of the 43-year-old being boxing's savior and insinuated that he might be contributing to the 'existing corruption' in the sport.

"SaViNg BoXinG. Or just feeding into existing corruption."

But not all the responses to Alalshikh's actions were negative. One individual argued that the 43-year-old did not do anything wrong as there had been previous instances of fighters doing a similar thing in a fight.

"I don't think there's anything wrong [with] this. Floyd [Mayweather] did it. Also, [Terence Crawford] had someone telling him as well. Telling someone the live scording don't matter because EVERYONE is doing it. The boxer has to go in the ring and fight."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Turki Alalshikh's actions during Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Carlos Adames

