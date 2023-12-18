UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards' second succesful title defense against Colby Covington drew fans' attention to a former welterweight legend.

Former UFC veteran Nate Diaz fought extensively in the welterweight division over the course of his 15 years in the promotion but never challenged for the 170-pound title. Fans reflected on his performance against Edwards in his penultimate outing in the octagon at UFC 263.

Diaz lost by unanimous decision but not before pushing Edwards to the brink in their five-round bout.

Fans paid tribute to Nate Diaz in the comments to a post showing the moment that the Stockton native rocked Edwards:

"Nate never loses he just runs out of time"

"Crazy how Nate was closer to beating Leon than Usman & Colby were"

"nate diaz just becomes the main character sometimes"

Some fans also presented an alternate viewpoint:

"Nate never wins. He just wins the last 45 seconds and people applaud him"

"21 wins and 13 losses. That’s how good he is."

Belal Muhammad blasts 'joke' of a fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, ready for his title shot

No.2-ranked UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is most likely next in line for the title shot, and he was not very happy with the showing between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington in their UFC 296 headliner.

Muhammad blasted the fight in an interview with ESPN MMA and highlighted Colby Covington's inactivity:

“Honestly, it was a joke to the division. That’s what happens when you get a bum off the couch [Covington] who’s been out for two years, who didn’t deserve the shot, and he goes out there and he didn’t back up the talk. For Leon Edwards, you should have backed up your talk too. For what Colby said, he deserved to have his jaw broken. I thought Leon should have went out there, he should have embarrassed him and put it on him, but he played that little game.”

'Remember the Name' also mentioned how he would do things differently against Leon 'Rocky' Edwards:

“So I think the UFC knows who’s next. I need to get in there. I need to make the welterweight division great again because I’m going to come to fight every single fight. I’m going to be in your face non-stop, 100 percent. There’s not going to be no breathing at all for Leon Edwards.”

