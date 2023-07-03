"He was p**sed off at The Rock" - Dana White reveals the real reason why Nate Diaz ruthlessly bashed Dwayne Johnson x UFC shoes

Dana White is the public face of the UFC. This has led to a controversial career, wherein the UFC president has had to make tough decisions and face the MMA media in the aftermath of every difficult moment. However, being the promotion's most visible figure comes with its own perks.

Among those perks is fame. White is one of the most famous non-fighter figures in MMA, which led to him being featured on Complex as he showed his closet. Amid showcasing his sneaker collection, Dana White revealed how furious former UFC star Nate Diaz once was with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The UFC president touched on his former fighter's enmity towards Dwayne Johnson due to the promotion signing an official sneaker deal with the latter as well as 'The Rock' supporting Jorge Masvidal in their 'BMF' bout. Dana White had the following to say about the incident:

"Yeah, well, he was p**sed off at The Rock, that's why he said that. He was mad at The Rock, cause The Rock was rooting for, I think, Masvidal when they fought. Yeah, so, that's what that was about."

After losing to 'Gamebred' via TKO due to doctor stoppage at UFC 244, Diaz was, understandably furious. At the post-fight press conference, he lashed out at the decision and even took aim at 'The Rock' for supporting Jorge Masvidal, before drawing laughter from the media members upon calling out his own harshness.

Dana White's complicated relationship with Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Dana White haven't always had the best relationship throughout the years. In the past, the UFC president answered the Stockton icon's demand for higher pay by claiming that he wasn't a needle-mover. However, in the aftermath of Nate Diaz's storied rivalry with Conor McGregor, everything changed.

He became, arguably, the biggest star in the promotion after 'The Notorious' and has twice headlined a PPV without a UFC title (unless the 'BMF' title counts) on the line. Unfortunately, his desire to explore other combat-based ventures led to clashes with the UFC brass.

Diaz didn't want to renew his contract, while the promotion wanted him to in order to book the trilogy bout with McGregor. This led to squabbles and incidents, including the Stockton cult icon urinating at the UFC Performance Institute.

