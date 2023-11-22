"He is not a Paul brother"- MMA fans tear into Dillon Danis for making violent threats to Sean Strickland on X

MMA fans have seemingly lambasted Dillon Danis in response to his making violent threats against Sean Strickland on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In October 2023, BJJ savant and MMA fighter Dillon Danis made his professional boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul at the Misfits & DAZN boxing event. Danis was thoroughly outboxed and later attempted illegal grappling maneuvers in their boxing matchup, leading to a DQ (Disqualification) loss.

Critics have highlighted that Danis' unrelenting social media trash talk is in stark contrast to his tendency to withdraw from fights and put on lackluster performances. Regardless, Danis continues taking jabs at fighters on social media, with his latest target being reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Strickland himself feuds with a number of people on social media, making a myriad of unprovoked jibes. Nevertheless, as opposed to Danis, 'Tarzan' happens to have achieved far greater success as a fighter.

Sean Strickland has lately tweeted on a myriad of topics, notably taking jibes at a few fellow UFC fighters as well as at a professional model. Danis has now taken to X and threatened that if Strickland doesn't shut up, he'll head to the middleweight kingpin's native Las Vegas and hurt him. 'El Jefe' tweeted:

"Bro @SStricklandMMA shut your f**king mouth before I f**king come to vegas and stomp it in myself you f**king neo nazi"

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, Danis referred to Strickland's self-admitted Neo-Nazi past by posting an image of a writeup regarding the same.

Expand Tweet

MMA fans reacted to the Dillon Danis tweets against Sean Strickland and sounded off on him. Multiple fans suggested that Strickland would dominantly defeat Danis, given that he struggled against a YouTuber like Paul.

One fan accused 'El Jefe' of being all talk, whereas another implied that he'd do nothing but block and run from 'Tarzan.' An X user indicated that Danis might have a chance to win if he takes the fight to the ground, but that's unlikely.

Similarly, another X user addressed the Dillon Danis threat and cautioned him to stay away from the UFC champion:

"He's a not a paul brother, you might want to stay behind twitter"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to Danis' tweets about Strickland below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

What's next for Dillon Danis and Sean Strickland?

In the aftermath of his defeat in his maiden boxing match, Dillon Danis was released from Bellator MMA. Danis is currently a free agent and has expressed interest in facing UFC fighters such as current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett. However, it's unclear as to whether the UFC promotion is looking to sign him.

On the other hand, UFC middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland is scheduled to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis next. The Strickland-Du Plessis title matchup is expected to headline the UFC 297 event that'll transpire on January 20, 2024. It'd mark Strickland's first title defense after he captured the title in September 2023.

Expand Tweet