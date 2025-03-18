"He ran from Movsar and Volk," "The aura is real" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's remark on the lightweight move at Spain's 44th National Sports Gala

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently won an award at the National Sports Gala held in Valladolid, Spain. 'El Matador's' acceptance speech has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

The Georgian-Spanish fighter spoke about his shift from featherweight to lightweight and his conquest to conquer a new division. Topuria said:

"Yes, I have changed weight divisions. Now, we have the conquest of another division on the horizon. First of all, its an honor to recieve this award. Thank you, Valladolid, for receiving me so warmly. It's truly a pleasure to be here before you. Thank you."

Watch Ilia Topuria accept the award below:

Fans were quick to share their reactions to Topuria's acceptance speech, with one questioning his featherweight title reign:

"He ran from Movsar and Volk rematch btw."

Another fan hailed the former champion, writing:

"The aura IS real. He will be the GOAT."

Others commented:

"Islam and Charles are ducking him"

"He’s just getting awards for being alive at this point."

"Deserved"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ilia Topuria's acceptance speech. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

UFC Hall of Famer defends Islam Makhachev from reports suggesting that he declined Ilia Topuria fight

It was recently reported that Islam Makhachev turned down a fight against Ilia Topuria, which also drew mixed fan reactions. In an episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen defended the lightweight champion.

Sonnen labeled the report "fake news" before claiming that it was an insult to the lightweight champion, who accepted a change of opponent at the eleventh hour earlier this year at UFC 311. The former title challenger said:

"My first sense is, that's fake news. And, its a real insult to Islam. I don't believe that Islam is scared to fight anybody. I think the evident of that fact would be, the fact that he switched opponents, took on 'Money' Moicano with no training camp, no preparation just because its the right thing to do. To make sure that the golden rule is followed, which is, 'The show must go forward.' I don't believe it to be any more than a rumor."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

