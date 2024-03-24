“He has a real hard Thai style” - Former UFC champ Israel Adesanya takes cues from Jonathan Haggerty’s kicking game

MMA star Israel Adesanya loves the hard-hitting Muay Thai style of reigning two-division ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Putting in some work at the gym, 'The Last Stylebender' shared his appreciation for the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king, noting the Brit's heavy-handed style that has bested some of the biggest names in combat sports.

"Yeah, bro. He has a real hard Thai style," Adesanya says in a video clip shared by builtdifferentsprts on Instagram.

Jonathan Haggerty had perhaps the best 2023 of every fighter under the ONE banner, scoring an earth-shattering win over Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai strap. Seven months later, he claimed the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title with a brutal second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade.

'The General' has since gotten his 2024 off on the right foot, dispatching Brazilian 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo in an early Fight of the Year contender.

What's next for two-division king Jonathan Haggerty?

With two world titles draped over his shoulders, Jonathan Haggerty has a pretty big target on his back with some of the ONE Championship's biggest names calling for a clash with 'The General.'

“I take it as a compliment, I know everyone wants to fight me," Haggerty told Sportskeeda MMA. "I'm at the top. I'm the champ-champ. I don't blame [them for wanting to challenge me] but as long as I'm focused on myself and my goal, that's all that matters.”

Among the men calling for a clash with Haggerty are reigning ONE world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who went toe-to-toe in one of the greatest Muay Thai fights of the last 50 years late last year.

But Haggerty isn't only being targeted by men who already reign as ONE world champions. Rising Scottish contender Nico Carrillo has been angling for a fight with Haggerty ever since his highlight-reel-worthy KO against Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Who would you like to see step up and challenge 'The General' when he returns to the Circle later this year?