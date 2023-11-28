“He was really awful” – Superbon shocked by Marat Grigorian’s underwhelming performance against Chingiz Allazov

Thai kickboxing superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn was surprised by what he believed to be an underwhelming performance put out by Marat Grigorian in his title showdown against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Armenian Grigorian lost to ‘Chinga’ in their headlining championship clash in August by unanimous decision. While the former had his moments throughout the five-rounder, the reigning champion was simply not to be denied in his first-ever title defense.

In an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, Superbon gave his take on the Allazov-Grigorian clash, highlighting how he was actually expecting more from the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym fighter.

He said:

“In his last fight, he (Grigorian) was really awful. He appeared to be lacking in strength. He used to be a champion. He is [normally] physically strong. He used to be one of the world’s best kickboxers. I took turns losing and winning against him. Chingiz and him took turns losing too I think.”

Watch the interview below:

Superbon used to hold the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title until Allazov took it from him back in January by way of a devastating knockout in the second round. He is looking to exact payback at the Azerbaijani champion and seize back the world title at some point in the future.

While he is awaiting for another shot at the featherweight kickboxing belt, Superbon is gearing up for his upcoming title showdown against the division’s Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The two Thai superstars will battle at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the main bout for the event which will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

WATCH: Superbon trains with ex-Lumpinee champion Singdam

For his upcoming Muay Thai title fight, Superbon Singha Mawynn trained with Lumpinee Stadium champion and legend Singdam Kiatmoo9 to work on his technique.

Superbon will vie for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout recently uploaded a video on Instagram, showing him doing kicking drills with Singdam. He captioned it with:

“Technique From us 🔝🔝🔝”

Singdam is a champion Muay Thai fighter known for his powerful right kicks and technical fighting.