"He really just started his math tutoring with Bryce" - When fans were trying to work out what Alex Pereira's "30+300=3" story meant

Alex Pereira once left fans scratching their heads in confusion after a cryptic Instagram story that may or may not have had something to do with UFC 300. Back in December of 2023, 'Poatan' took to Instagram to share a story which read '30+300=3' with a thinking face emoji.

Fans on Reddit were perplexed and did their best to uncover what he could have been alluding to. However, the meaning behind his story was never uncovered, but fans on Reddit spent a considerable amount of time coming up with theories. Some were serious, while others were just comical.

One fan, for example, took a swing at Bryce Mitchell's oft-controversial revisions of science by claiming that Pereira must have been learning mathematics from the UFC featherweight.

"He really just started his math tutoring with Bryce"

Others, however, theorized that it may have been Pereira alluding to a potential move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third belt.

"30 pounds + UFC 300 = 3 belts?"

This was echoed by others, who believed that 'Poatan' was aiming to pack on 30 pounds to fight at heavyweight at UFC 300, possibly against either Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title, or even Jon Jones himself for the undisputed crown.

"30 pounds to heavy weight, UFC 300, 3rd title"

This appeared to be the most widely accepted theory.

"3 titles? Is he moving up?"

Unfortunately, Pereira's supposed tease of a heavyweight move at UFC 300 never came to fruition. Instead, 'Poatan' will defend his light heavyweight strap against the 205-pound division's former champion, Jamahal Hill, in the main event of UFC 300.

Alex Pereira is yet to defend a UFC title, despite being a two-division champion

Alex Pereira defied the odds by securing his first-ever UFC title shot in just four fights in the promotion. After a competitive four-round affair that left him trailing on the judges' scorecards, 'Poatan' mounted a fifth-round comeback against Israel Adesanya, TKO'ing him to capture the middleweight title at UFC 281.

Unfortunately, he lost the title in an immediate rematch at UFC 287, and was on the receiving end of a stunning knockout. He subsequently moved up to the light heavyweight division, where he beat Jan Błachowicz to earn a crack at the vacant title against former champion, Jiří Procházka, who he TKO'd to win the title.

