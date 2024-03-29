Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn had a blast kicking it with one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Jon Jones.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion was recently in Thailand for a series of meet and greets and seminars and was welcomed with open arms by one of the country's most beloved fighters.

Apart from learning new striking skills from 'Bones' during their brief but memorable encounter, Superbon also connected with the American superstar on a personal level.

In a recent interview on the South China Morning Post, Superbon recalled his time with Jones and relayed how amazing it was to get to know him.

"We talked about training together one day and we even did some sparring in the bar. Like, try to show our skills to each other, but yeah, he really is a nice guy. He's really humble and like very friendly and I was very happy to meet him. Hopefully, I'll get to train with him one day."

Game certainly recognizes game, and that's probably why Superbon and Jon Jones hit it off right away.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Thai destroyer will return to action in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, in a bid to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing crown against rival Marat Grigorian.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Jon Jones would be the perfect mentor if Superbon decides to try MMA

After competing in both kickboxing and Muay Thai under the ONE banner, Superbon has often teased a possible crossover to MMA one day.

If that's the case, he already built a rapport with one of the greatest to ever do it.

Superbon seems to like the idea of learning from Jon Jones. He added:

"Yeah, it'll be a great opportunity for me, learning from the best."

Watch Superbon's full interview: