“He respects everyone” – Tawanchai stacks praise on Chingiz Allazov’s ‘down to earth’ nature

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has nothing but good things to say about the weightclass' current kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov.

Tawanchai is primarily known for his work in the art of eight limbs, but in his last two outings, the Thai superstar has shown off his impeccable striking skills in the kickboxing world.

Thus far, he’s looked outstanding doing it, with back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut. Should he continue this form, Tawanchai could one day find himself standing against Chingiz Allavoz inside the Circle.

Speaking about his interactions with the featherweight kickboxing champ during an appearance on Nickynachat, the Thai had nothing but kind words for ‘Chinga’ and their brief encounters.

“Chingiz and I were in the same room before a fight once, and I gave him a thumbs up [seeing him train],” he said. “But I have only respect for Chingiz because he’s so down to earth. He respects everyone with whom he speaks.”

Tawanchai wants Superbon or Allazov in kickboxing

After showing off his skills in kickboxing, Tawanchai will return to Muay Thai for a highly anticipated superfight with another former ONE world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two icons will headline a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card emanating from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asked about a potential meeting with Chingiz Allazov following his showdown with Superbon, Tawanchai was certainly open to the possibility.

“Let’s see who wins this fight and how it will play out,” he added. “I’m open to a Superbon rematch or Chingiz in kickboxing.”

Sitting on a six-fight win streak, the reigning Muay Thai titleholder will look to score arguably the biggest win of his career against Superbon.

If he comes out on top, that could potentially open the door for fights that fans have only dreamed of thus far.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.