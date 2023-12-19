“He runs around from his opponents” – Prajanchai blasts Joseph Lasiri for being too defensive in his fights

ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has blasted reigning division king Joseph Lasiri heading into their unification fight later this week.

In particular, he took a dig at the Italian champion’s defensive style of fighting, which often sees him ducking engagement with his opponents.

The two top strikers will settle top dog status in their division in their co-headlining unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with onefc.com, 29-year-old Prajanchai shared his thoughts on Joseph Lasiri as a fighter, saying:

“His strengths are his right punch and left knee. He can knee well because he used to compete in five rounds of Muay Thai before. And his weak point is he often runs around from his opponents.”

Prajanchai used to rule the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division before he lost the championship belt to Lasiri in May last year by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash.

He has since bounced back from the defeat, racking up three straight victories. That run includes a second-round KO win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June this year to claim the interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Lasiri, for his part, is making his first defense of his world title against the same person he took it from. He is coming off a failed attempt to become a double ONE world champion when he lost by unanimous decision to ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in November last year.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai basking in opportunity to compete in ONE Championship

Veteran striker Prajanchai PK Saenchai is grateful to be among those competing under the banner of ONE Championship. He said it is where his dreams are one by one becoming a reality.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout made his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization in July 2021. Since then, he has compiled a 4-1 record while also becoming the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. He is currently the interim titleholder in the division.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan earlier this year, Prajanchai shared how competing in ONE has changed his life for the better.

He said:

“Just to be in ONE Championship is like a dream, and also a lot of other people’s dreams.”

Watch the full interview below:

