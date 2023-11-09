“He's afraid of me” - Deontay Wilder issues fiery challenge to Anthony Joshua

At one point in time, Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua was the marquee bout in heavyweight boxing.

Before 'The Bronze Bomber's' rivalry with Tyson Fury, there was no matchup that drew more attention than a potential clash between Wilder and Joshua, and there was good reason behind the hype.

Both were undefeated knockout artists and world champions. Unfortunately, the bout never took place, and Wilder has repeatedly blamed Joshua for it.

He's now at it again, claiming that Joshua fears him in a public callout he made on Blue Blood Sports TV , which has been shared on X by iFL TV:

"I just don't know what's up with Joshua, bro. Maybe I'm gonna have to go to England and sit down with him on some real man sh*t. I don't want him to feel like I have anything against him, but I know he's afraid of me. Joshua, me and you is the biggest fight in the world, bro. What are you doing? I really wanna talk to that dude."

Deontay Wilder's frustration are easy to understand, as he's been calling for a bout with Anthony Joshua for years now. Unfortunately, the fight, wanted by many, never came to fruition, and 'The Bronze Bomber' found another English rival in Tyson Fury, with whom he has fought three times now.

Two high-profile boxers not facing each other despite sharing a division has become a more common phenomenon in modern-day boxing. Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao is one of the more examples, with the bout only happening more than five years after the first wave of negotiations.

Is Deontay Wilder UFC-bound?

Deontay Wilder has recently expressed a desire to ply his trade in MMA. He stated that before he retires from combat sports, he would like to sign with the UFC, even touching on his eagerness to body-slam his opponents.

However, it isn't the first time that 'The Bronze Bomber' has been linked to a potential MMA run.

Not that long ago, he appeared at a PFL event, engaging in promotional duties. Furthermore, he also expressed a willingness to fake on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in both a boxing match and MMA fight.