“He’s busy having s— with your wife” - Conor McGregor fans attack Logan Paul after latter claims the UFC Star has gone 'radio silent' on $1M bet offer

Logan Paul is once again questioning Conor McGregor's confidence in his teammate Dillon Danis. He claims the Irishman has gone silent since proposing a wager on their upcoming boxing clash.

'The Maverick' posted a follow-up to his video, where he challenged the former two-division UFC champion to put up $1 million if he truly believes his teammate will defeat him in their boxing bout on October 14th. He tweeted that there has yet to be a response and insinuated that McGregor doesn't believe Danis will win the fight:

"24 hours later & Conor’s gone radio silent...You see how much confidence your daddy has in you?"

Expand Tweet

The influencer caused quite a stir with McGregor's fans as they chimed in and took jibes at him. Fans questioned why he hasn't defended his wife instead of placing wagers, while others came up with their own assumptions as to why the former two-division UFC champion is ignoring him, writing:

"He's busy having sex with your wife" [@Blusskii - Twitter]

"Logan Paul ignoring Dillon and going for Conor was like KSI ignoring Logan and going for Jake at the Press Conference" [@riseszn1 - Twitter]

"What about you being a man and defending your wife from @dillondanis you p**sy" [@dripboystew - Twitter]

"Wassup with your girl bruh?" [@AmeerShort12279 - Twitter]

"no wonder he's silent, he can't even reply to your tweets" [@itscoltongroves - Twitter]

"Well, conor doesn't answer jake back he's hardly gonna respond to you bro" [@TheCaptainOfMMA - Twitter]

"Been a lot longer than 24 hours since u been radio silent on dillon’s tweets. P*ssy" [@FloydTheGOATBox - Twitter]

"Now he's betting money he scammed ppl out of. POGAN LAUL the biggest mouth and fraud. Remember ppl who invested he STOLE YOUR MONEY. What a loser" [@Timbro1981 - Twitter]

"u should tell him about that new scheme see if he responds" [@letsnotaskwhy - Twitter]

Twitter comments

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will respond to Logan Paul or continue to ignore him as he helps Dillon Danis prepare for the boxing bout.

What was the wager Logan Paul proposed to Conor McGregor?

Regardless of whether it's in boxing, WWE, or on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul has proven that he has the ability to generate interest in whatever he's involved in.

'The Maverick' recently proposed a wager to Conor McGregor, where he challenged him to bet on Dillon Danis to defeat him when they compete at the PRIME card on October 14th. He mentioned that the former two-division UFC champion could do a lot with the extra income and took a few shots at him in the process, saying:

"If you're so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you. I'd bet Dillon, but he's a broke bi*ch. I got a $1 million that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let's see how confident you are. Imagine all the c*ke you could buy you fu**in drug addict."

Expand Tweet