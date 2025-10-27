"He's a champion for a reason" - Joshua Pacio not underestimating newly crowned flyweight king Yuya Wakamatsu

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has watched Yuya Wakamatsu's journey closely, and he knows exactly what makes the Japanese megastar dangerous.The Filipino warrior challenges the Tribe Tokyo MMA representative for his ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16.Before their all-champion showdown takes place inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, 'The Passion' reflected on Wakamatsu's evolution as a fighter and the respect he holds for the reigning flyweight MMA king.&quot;I witnessed Yuya's development as an athlete, from when he first started in ONE up to now. He's a champion for a reason. He's very well-rounded,&quot; Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship.A victory for the 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative in Japan would make him the first Filipino two-division MMA world champion.However, based on his comments, the strawweight king understands that achieving that milestone requires navigating the challenge posed by a complete fighter who has earned his place atop the promotion's stacked flyweight division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoshua Pacio grateful for the constant support from his legion of Filipino fansJoshua Pacio gave a shoutout to his Filipino fans before he attempts to become a double champ at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.&quot;Since I started [in] ONE Championship, the Filipino fans have been one of my strengths, and they're one of the reasons I became a champion,&quot; the Lions Nation MMA athlete continued in the same interview with ONE.Pacio's tenure on the global stage of ONE Championship has seen him take on the very best fighters in the strawweight division.Most recently, 'The Passion' emerged victorious in his trilogy against Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar.After losing his gold to the American fighter in their first encounter, the 29-year-old has claimed back-to-back triumphs over 'The Monkey God.'Fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.